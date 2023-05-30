Hindu pilgrims bus slides down gorge, killing 10 and injuring 55

A bus bringing Hindu pilgrims to a shrine in Indian-controlled Kashmir crashed into a Himalayan ravine Tuesday, killing at least ten people and wounding 55, according to authorities.

According to authorities, the bus was on its way to Katra town from the northern state of Punjab’s Amritsar city when it crashed into the canyon near Jammu city.

According to local police officer Chandan Kohli, the transport was overcrowded. He stated that the victims were from India’s eastern state of Bihar.

Residents and authorities raced to the scene of the tragedy and began a rescue mission. The injured have been taken to the hospital.

Hindus venerate Vaishno Devi’s shrine in Katra, and hundreds of people visit it each year.

India has some of the world’s highest road fatality rates, with hundreds of thousands of people killed and injured each year. The majority of crashes are attributed to careless driving, poorly maintained roads, and aging automobiles.