In a historic endorsement contract, the East Caribbean Group of Companies (ECGC) has given its complete support behind Shafiqua Maloney, St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ leading contender for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The $125,000 arrangement was made earlier this month to secure Maloney’s preparation for the forthcoming Games. The two-year pact gives Maloney $60,000 to boost her Olympic training.

Furthermore, the agreement is designed to reward performance, with up to $25,000 in bonuses for each qualifying round Maloney gets to at the Olympics. ECGC CEO J. Robert Cato acknowledged his excitement, saying, “We are thrilled to support and invest in Shafiqua Maloney’s Olympic journey.”

She is an extraordinary performer with remarkable character who is a pleasure to work with.” Cato continued, “Given her recent race times in the United States, we are confident Shafiqua will perform admirably in Paris.” We are delighted to have her as an ambassador for Island Sipz Water, the fastest-growing beverage brand in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Island Sipz is the hydrator of champions. Maloney, an 800 metre specialist, has already qualified for Paris 2024 thanks to her strong exploits.

As she watched an Olympic medal, she commended Island Sipz Water, adding, “ECGC’s Island Sipz Water is an excellent hydrator for athletes. Its unique eight-step filtration process, drawn from the volcanic slopes of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, guarantees the quality and taste on which I rely.” Maloney is training and competing in the United States, where he has broken national records in the 400, 800, and 1500 metres. Her times this year have put her among the top athletes in the United States, highlighting her potential for Olympic achievement.

Shafiqua Maloney, with ECGC’s sponsorship, is prepared to make waves at the Paris 2024 Olympics, carrying a nation’s hopes as well as the support of a leading local brand.