In a groundbreaking medical achievement, an expectant mother from Bequia has become the first person in the region to receive a Fetal Echocardiogram, performed by pediatric cardiologists from World Pediatrics as reported by SVG TV.

Ellen Hazell, the expectant mother at the center of this historic moment, brings a deeply personal perspective to the procedure. Having previously experienced heart surgery for her child performed by the same medical team, Hazell expressed her excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to undergo this advanced cardiac assessment.

“These doctors saved my child’s life two years ago,” Hazell shared, her voice filled with emotion. “Now, I’m eager to ensure the health of my unborn baby through this incredible technology.”

According to SVGTV News the Fetal Echocardiogram was successful, with the unborn baby showing no signs of heart complications.