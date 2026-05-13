Dwayne Bailey Elevated to Deputy Commissioner

Minister of National Security, St Clair Leacock, has announced significant leadership restructuring within the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, confirming that Dwayne Bailey will be elevated to the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Leacock stated that the government is bringing back Dwayne Bailey, currently serving as a Superintendent of Police, to fill one of two provisioned deputy roles.

The Minister described Bailey as a “fine police officer,” emphasizing that this strategic promotion is directly aimed at strengthening the police force’s operational capacities to better address ongoing challenges with criminal elements and “bad actors”. Leacock characterized the transition as “almost a lateral movement”.

The announcement also marks an unprecedented moment in the history of the nation’s police force. Leacock revealed that Dwayne’s brother—widely known to the public as “Buju” will also be acting as Deputy Commissioner of Police when the current acting deputy, Frankie Joseph, proceeds on leave.

“History is in the making there in that they’re going to come from the same household,” Leacock noted, referencing the simultaneous elevation of both brothers to the deputy rank.

Despite initial considerations to reduce the number of deputies to fund acting corporals, Leacock assured the public that the estimates provide for two deputies, and the force will retain both positions to maintain strong operational readiness.