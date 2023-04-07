HKF open karate championships at West St George School this weekend

The HKF SVG Open Invitational Karate Championships organized by the Hairouna Karate Federation, will take place on Saturday April 8 to Sunday April 9 at the West St George Secondary School auditorium commencing at 10 am daily.

It is open to juniors from under 14 to seniors over 21 and will feature individual Kata and Kumite for all age categories.

“We are excited to be hosting the first SVG Open Invitational Championships of this type,” Claude Bascombe Jr, the president of the Hairouna Karate Federation said. “It is also a good introduction of our young athletes to Sport karate and this exposure can also help to motivate them towards competing beyond our borders and will go a long way in the developing the sport here in St. Vincent & the Grenadines.”

The tournament has attracted competitors from countries such as Anguilla, Barbados, Grenada, Guyana and Trinidad & Tobago. They will be competing for medals and the glory of being named champion in their respective age categories.

As part of the buildup to the Championships, online seminars on WKF competition rules were conducted by WKF certified Judge, Sensei Pearl Gerding from Suriname.

There will be a final two days of seminars at the West St. George Secondary School for Athletes and officials on the 5th, 6th and 7th April prior to the start of the competitions. These will be conducted by world class coaches Sensei Dr. Wesley Shim of Trinidad and Tobago, former Pan American Champion Sensei Cameron King of Barbados and WKF Judge Pearl Gerding of Suriname.

The Hairouna Karate Federation is the Governing body of Karate in St Vincent and the Grenadines. Duly recognized by the World Karate Federation, the National Sports Council and the National Olympic Committee of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.