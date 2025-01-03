HMPV: China Faces New Virus Outbreak 5 Years After Covid

A surge in infections caused by human metapneumovirus (HMPV) has been reported in China as the administration steps up screening, detection, and isolation protocols to deal with unknown pathogens.

China has reported rising cases of HMPV, especially among those under 14 in northern provinces, Reuters reported, citing officials.

The Chinese government is piloting a monitoring system for pneumonia of unknown origin to avoid the lower levels of preparedness witnessed five years ago during the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to Reuters, HMPV cases have been increasingly reported in China, and the country is also at risk of spreading other infectious diseases like rhinovirus. Here are all the details about the virus.

Human Metapneumovirus in China: All you need to know, COVID-like mysterious virus

The virus can cause upper and lower respiratory diseases in people of all ages. However, young children, older adults, and people with weak immune systems are particularly vulnerable to it. HMPV was discovered in 2001.

HMPV China: What are its symptoms?

According to US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the virus symptoms are similar to that of other viral infections common during winter season. Here are the most significant symptoms of HMPV virus in China.

-Cough, fever, nasal congestion, shortness of breath.

-Clinical symptoms of the infection may aggravate and lead to problems like bronchitis or pneumonia. This is similar to other viruses that cause upper and lower respiratory infections.

-Incubation period of the infection is three to six days, ie people may see its symptoms three to six days after getting infected.

-The duration of the illness may vary depending upon its severity.

HMPV outbreak in China: How to prevent the infection?

-Wash hands with soap whenever you come home.

-Avoid touching eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

-Maintain distance with infected people. In case you are feeling symptoms similar to that of the virus, maintain isolation.

-People should cover their hands and mouth while sneezing.

-Avoid sharing cups and eating utensils with those infected

-Stay at home when sick

HMPV outbreak in China: Is there any treatment of the virus?

There is no specific antiviral therapy to treat HMPV, and there is no other vaccine to prevent HMPV infection.

The virus outbreak in China has raised concerns about another COVID-like pandemic situation. Amid rising speculations about the virus, read China virus FAQs to stay updated.