The HMS Protector visits Port Kingstown

HMS Protector, the Royal Navy’s only Ice Patrol Ship is currently docked in Port Kingstown. The vessel arrived in Port Kingstown on Monday after its voyage from port Jacksonville, United States.

HMS Protector, which calls the freezing waters of Antarctica and the Southern Hemisphere home is affectionately referred to as the Royal Navy’s ‘swiss army knife’ – red, versatile, and always there when you need her!

HMS Protector’s crew includes a team of Hydrographers, who undertake exploratory surveys and ensure that environmental guidelines are being upheld.

This ice patroller is well-equipped with 2 cranes capable of lifting up to 60 tonnes of stores and equipment.

Protector is the Royal Navy’s sole icebreaker, dedicated to spending summer in the southern hemisphere in and around the Antarctic peninsula supporting the UK and international scientists’ understanding of the frozen continent, its unique environment and wildlife, as well as updating existing maritime charts of the waters to the latest standards.

When the weather rules out work in the Polar regions, Protector shifts her activities to warmer water; last autumn she worked extensively off St Helena and Ascension Island – two UK Overseas Territories in the mid-Atlantic.