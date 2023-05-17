Bidding for management of Holiday Inn hotel begins this week

Camillo Gonsalves, St. Vincent’s Minister of Finance, has announced that bids for the management of the island’s first Holiday Inn will be open this week.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines government is spending $52 million on the Holiday Inn Express. The civil works at the Holiday Inn, including drainage and access roads, were completed in 2021.

According to Minister Gonsalves, the hotel, which is located 24 miles from Kingstown, is scheduled to open in November.

“Holiday Inn will open at the end of the year; we expect it to be finished in November if everything goes as planned.” We are launching a call this week for organizations to operate the hotel; remember, the government’s interest is not in managing hotels; the government’s interest is in building hotels and having hotel rooms in the country—we are not hoteliers. So we’re going to issue a request for proposals to run the Holiday Inn Express.”

Gonsalves hopes that local hoteliers and groups with hospitality experience will submit proposals to manage the Holiday Inn hotel.

The 92-room hotel is being built by NH Construction, a Trinidadian company.

Dr. Rudy Matthias oversees the Hotel Project Implementation Unit (HPIU), which monitors development progress.

The government received financing for this project from the CARICOM Development Fund. More than 100 individuals are employed by the project.