Questelles Fisherman Busted with 12lbs of Cocaine

Fisherman Arrested in Stoney Grounds Cocaine Seizure

A police operation in Stoney Grounds, Kingstown, has led to the seizure of 5,539 grams of cocaine and the arrest of a fisherman from Lower Questelles on drug-related charges.

On February 6, 2025, officers from the Narcotics Unit and Special Services Unit conducted the operation, resulting in the discovery of the illicit substance. Following further investigations, Hollis Young, a 36-year-old fisherman of Lower Questelles, was arrested on February 11, 2025, and charged with the following offences:

Possession of a controlled drug, with intent to supply it to another.

Possession of a controlled drug, for the purpose of drug trafficking.

The RSVGPF continues to make it resoundingly clear, those who engage in the illegal narcotics trade will be caught, and they will face the full force of the law. This operation stands as yet another reminder that the police remain vigilant, strategic, and relentless in the fight against illegal drug activities.

Young appeared before the Serious Offences Court on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, where he pleaded not guilty. His matter was adjourned to today, February 13, 2025, where he maintained his plea. The case has been further adjourned to Monday, February 17, 2025.

Bail was granted in the sum of $10,000 with one surety. As part of his bail conditions, Young was ordered to: