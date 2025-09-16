Holy Family Children’s Home Launches Fundraising Drive to Build Their Forever Home

The Holy Family Children’s Home, under the compassionate leadership of Sister Anthonia David and its dedicated board members, is proud to announce the launch of a series fundraising initiatives aimed at building a permanent, safe, and nurturing “forever home” for the children in its care. These events are part of the Buy-A-Brick Campaign—a drive to raise awareness and inspire community members to contribute to the Home’s building project, one symbolic brick at a time.

As part of this important effort, the Home will be hosting two major fundraising events in the coming months, and the public is warmly invited to take part and support these series of events aimed at supporting the Home and its latest venture to construct a family home for all the children in its care.

The upcoming events are the annual fundraising creole dinner and the new addition, the Easter Funfair at the Harbor Club Gardens.

1. Annual Fundraising Dinner — October 11, 2025

This elegant evening will be held at Sandals Grande and promises to be a memorable occasion of dining, silent auctions and connecting for a cause. This event has been a staple on the calendar of events and provides an opportunity for patrons to give back in meaningful way, network and be part of our extended family of supporters.

Date: Saturday, October 11, 2025

Time: 6:00 PM

Venue: Sandals Grande

Contribution: $200 per person

2. Easter Fundraising Fair at Harbor Clubs Gardens— Easter Monday, April 6, 2026

Set against the scenic backdrop of Harbor Club Gardens, this vibrant family event is part of the ongoing awareness drive, community engagement, and fundraising efforts. It takes a village to raise our children, and we want to engage children and adults alike, in understanding the plight of the children who grow up in group homes, and how everyone can contribute to their care and well being..

Date: Easter Monday (April 6, 2026)

Venue: Harbor Club Gardens

Activities: Games, entertainment, food stalls, children’s activities, and more!

Proceeds will go directly toward the development of the new facility that will provide a safe, loving, and stable environment for the children. Like the dinner, the fair is an opportunity for the public to learn more about the Home’s mission, meet the team, and experience firsthand the joy of giving. The Home is reaching out to public and private sector companies for assistance in making these endeavours a reality.

Get Involved – Make a Difference: The Holy Family Children’s Home is appealing to individuals, families, and businesses to support this critical mission. Whether by attending an event, volunteering, purchasing a brick (kids $20 and adults $100), or donating, every act of kindness helps bring the children one step closer to a secure and loving home.

For more information, to make donations, or to reserve your place at the fundraising dinner, please contact Sister Anthonia at 459-0110 or 718-7934.

Together, we can build a future filled with hope, love, and stability for the children of Holy Family Children’s Home.