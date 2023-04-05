Enhancing Household Food and Nutrition Security through Home Gardening Project has commenced.

As part of the project, the Rural Transformation Unit within the Ministry of Agriculture is currently conducting assessment of the applicants’ plots. So far the assessment has been done in Biabou, Bequia, Ottley Hall and Montrose and will continue throughout this week at Layou, Peniston, North Leeward, Belair, Villa and other surrounding areas.

Five Youth Groups which include: Chateau Passion, Innovative Youth in Agi-Business Multipurpose Cooperative (IYAMCO), Bequia Dynamic Investors, Youth in Agriculture Multipurpose Cooperative and Infusion. Co will also benefit from the project.

These youth groups along with home gardeners will receive training in various aspects of vegetable production and good agricultural practices, among other services.

The Enhancing Household Food and Nutrition Security through Home Gardening” project was launched on Monday 23rd January, 2023 in collaboration with the Association of Evangelical Churches of SVG.