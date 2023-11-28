‘Home Hotel’ recognised as most compliant in the Grenadines

Fitzgerald Hutchinson, proprietor of the ‘Home Hotel’, was recognised by the Ministry of Tourism for being the most compliant in the Grenadines’ hospitality sector.

According to a Ministry of Tourism Facebook post, the ‘Home Hotel’ is a Tourism Authority-approved lodging on Ashton, Union Island.

Being tourism-approved simply indicates that a tourism service provider provides a high-quality product that meets the basic requirements.

The ‘Home Hotel‘ is a quaint collection of three separate, self-contained suites, each designed to provide a cosy and well-appointed sanctuary during your stay on Ashton, Union Island.