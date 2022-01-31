SVG Government delivers new homes to 49 families

Forty-nine families on Monday afternoon received keys to top-quality townhouses, as the government honoured its promise of delivering the houses by January 31st.

These families occupied property that forms part of the footprint of the modern Cargo Port, which will commence construction later this year.

The Port Modernization project costs more than 100 million US dollars and will be funded by the Caribbean Development Bank through the United Kingdom Caribbean Infrastructure Fund.

The government has negotiated a further 62 Million outside of CDB financing.

Mr Isaac Solomon, Vice President of operations at the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), said the new homes would provide a sense of pride to the families.

He said the houses are filled with modern amenities and urged homeowners to cherish the new structure.

Solomon said the project aligns seamlessly with the Caribbean Development Bank’s poverty alleviation mandate.

This year, the government will seek to relocate a further 20 families from the environs of the Port construction site and the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

These families, who are informally occupying state property, will be accommodated to facilitate demolition and beautification in an area that was once called “Bottom Town”.

This year, the government will spend almost $1 million to improve roads, drains and river defences at the Clare Valley housing development and the recently-distributed plots in the Colonaire, Cumberland, Diamond, Fair Hall, and Noel subdivisions.