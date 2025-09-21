Honoring the Memory of Joye Noeleen Browne

On Wednesday, September 17, 2025 scores of mourners including students and staff of the Girls High School (GHS), the immediate siblings of the deceased along with the top government officials, paid final respects to outstanding educator Joye Victoria Noeleen Browne. Born on Christmas day in the year 1945, Joye was just a little over four months away of celebrating her 80th birthday, having ended the final chapter of her life on August 10, 2025.

The funeral procession started promptly on the stroke of 9:00AM from the entrance to Calliaqua aka “Mayers corner”, a police outrider leading the cortege of the hearse from Eveready Funeral home followed by the Principal, staff and students of the GHS, St, Vincent Grammar School, relatives and close friends on a half mile journey along the main road to the St. Paul’s Anglican church in Calliaqua.

The casket was opened at 10:00AM for the last public viewing following which the service was held with Bishop Leopold Friday and Canon Ashton Francis officiating. Also in attendance were Governor General Lady Susan Dougan and her husband along with Prime Minister Ralf Gonsalves and other ministerial colleagues. Several tributes were read and songs rendered by the ACWA and GHS choirs with tributes delivered by nieces and Principal of the GHS.

Michael “Mike/Famoudou” Browne read the eulogy outlining the impressive achievements made by Joye during her lifetime as an educator including being Principal of the GHS. Joye was a linguist of sorts teaching French, Spanish and Geography right up to college level. Joye’s sister Shani Browne read the Old Testament reading while niece, Makeda Vitalis read the the New Testament reading.

Joye was also President of the Teachers Union and during his tribute to a ‘fallen soldier’, President of the Teachers Union Oswald Robinson reminded the audience that the most outstanding contribution made by Joye while President of the Union was to successfully lobby for unmarried mothers working as teachers and in the government service to enjoy the benefits of paid maternity leave. Prior to that, unmarried women had to resign and were not given the benefit and privilege of paid maternity leave, Joye’s legacy in this respect has benefitted all mothers working in both the public and private sectors.

Following the homily and commendation the mortal remains of Joye Vicotria Noeleen Browne were buried in the St. Paul’s Anglican church yard . Pall bearers included Mc. Donald Browne (brother), Radens “Ray” Bowne (brother), Mike Browne (brother), Joel Woodley (cousin), Jerry Woodley (cousin) and nephew Yannik Browne. The Browne family extends sincere appreciation to all who attended the home going service and those living overseas who expressed condolences via phone or email.