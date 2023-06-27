Hon. St. Clair “Jimmy” Prince, Parliamentary Representative for Marriaqua, is happy with the completion of repair work on the Hopewell-Richland Park route.

Minister Prince made the following comments on social media:

“Finally, the asphalting of the Hopewell-Richland Park route is complete. DIPCON finished up the finishing touches today (Tuesday).

“For much too long, this route tried the patience of all stakeholders (drivers, homeowners, kids, businesspeople, and pedestrians). Although we were all disappointed by how long it took to complete it, we are pleased that this part is over.

“In the “Walker Bank” area, 50 meters of road will be done in concrete. This will be finished within a few days.

“Thank you again to everyone who has been inconvenienced for their patience and cooperation”.