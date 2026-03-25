State regime media crashes out over NDP’s no-show corruption claims

State Regime media HOT97 and its morning talk show hosts are expressing mounting frustration with the newly elected New Democratic Party (NDP) government, heavily criticizing the administration for a lack of action on key campaign promises just four months into their tenure.

A central point of contention on the airwaves is the NDP’s failure to expose the alleged corruption of the previous administration. Hosts noted that the NDP had campaigned heavily on claims that the former government was a “kleptocracy” that siphoned money and lived large at the expense of the poor.

However, they appear to be losing patience, pointing out that no wrongdoings or questionable contracts have been exposed since the NDP took office. HOT97 hosts who batted openly for NDP in the 2025 campaign, argued that the absence of findings suggests either the new government plans to engage in the same behavior, or there was simply no corruption to expose in the first place.

Economic promises are also under intense scrutiny. Hosts recalled explicit campaign pledges made by the NDP, including a promise to pay a double salary, which was widely heard by the public and labor unions. Additionally, the party promised to lower the Value Added Tax (VAT) as a strategy to stimulate the economy. With these promises unfulfilled, commentators are pushing back against the excuse that the NDP was unaware of the country’s true economic state, arguing that after sitting in the House for over 20 years, the party’s network should have been strong enough to know the reality.

The frustration reached a boiling point when a caller referenced comments made by Fitz Bramble on Hot 97, where Bramble allegedly admitted that some of the campaign rhetoric was simply “marketing” utilized to gain power.

Talk show hosts forcefully rejected this justification, arguing that citizens vote based on promises of anti-corruption, better living standards, and better jobs. They stressed that blurring the line between marketing and actual policy is unacceptable. If voters cannot rely on a candidate’s promises, one host questioned, “what are we voting on? We’re just voting on a beauty show then”.