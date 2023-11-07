House Western Hemisphere Subgroup Leaders Reflect on Honduras Events

Today House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on the Western Hemisphere Chairwoman María Elvira Salazar (FL-27) and Ranking Member Joaquin Castro (TX-20) issued the following statement in response to recent events in Honduras:

“We are seriously concerned by the recent political violence in Tegucigalpa. The process of selecting an attorney general and deputy attorney general for Honduras has been lengthy, but the Honduran Congress and the administration of President Xiomara Castro must uphold the democratic principles of checks and balances and independent judiciary.

We strongly urge the parties to return to the formal selection process and respect the will of the people through a process that upholds the 86 congressional vote requirement in accordance with the Honduran constitution. We look forward to engaging with political representatives in Honduras to strengthen our bilateral relationship and emphasize our faith in democracy.”

Last month, the Subcommittee on the Western Hemisphere on the House Committee on Foreign Affairs held a hearing regarding the U.S.-Honduras relationship and the current state of democracy and the rule of law in Honduras. To watch the full hearing, click here.