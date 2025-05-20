How broken homes & pain lead youths into crime

In St. Vincent and the Grenadines, many young people are trapped in a cycle of pain and confusion. It is easy to blame the youth for the problems we see, but the real question is what has brought them to this point. We must look closely at the homes, the families, and the communities that raised them.

Family is the foundation of every child’s life. It is where they learn love, respect, and trust. But when that foundation is weak or broken, everything else falls apart. Too many children grow up without fathers. Many are raised by single mothers who struggle every day to provide food, shelter, and care alone. When parents travel overseas looking for work, they leave their children behind in the care of others. Sadly, not all caregivers protect these children. Some suffer abuse. Some face neglect. Some are physically hurt. And in the worst cases, children are sexually abused by people they should be able to trust. This kind of pain shapes a child’s world and leaves deep scars.

If this happens, children often feel abandoned and angry. That anger can turn into bitterness and cause them to reject the values that adults try to teach. When youth feel unloved at home, they search for belonging elsewhere. This can lead them into dangerous groups.

Mental health problems affect many of our young people. Depression, anxiety, and trauma are common but often ignored. When a young person cries for help, society tells them to toughen up instead of listening. This neglect pushes many toward harmful behaviours, as they feel hopeless and alone.

The elders of the community, who should guide and protect the youth, sometimes add to the problem. Many elders speak about how “in their time” children were more disciplined and respectful. But they fail to understand that they are the ones who raised the current generation. The attitudes and actions of elders have shaped the youth just as much as any other factor. When elders criticize without support, when they judge instead of guide, they deepen the gap between generations. Sometimes elders ignore the pain youth face or dismiss their struggles. This leaves young people feeling rejected by those they should respect most. You must show respect to others if you want them to respect you.

Our children are also shaped by their surroundings. When neighbourhoods are filled with violence and crime, it becomes normal for youth to believe that is the way to survive. Social media makes this worse by showing images and videos of gangs, weapons, and a lifestyle that seems powerful and exciting. From a young age, children watch these things and start to believe that crime brings respect and power. When this happens, they are more likely to follow the path they see online rather than the path adults try to offer.

If we want to stop the cycle, we must face these truths. Families need more support. Abusers must be held accountable. Mental health must be taken seriously. Elders must understand their role in shaping the next generation and lead with patience and care. The environment our children grow up in needs to be safe and full of hope, not fear.

The future of St. Vincent and the Grenadines depends on healing these broken roots. If we fail, we will continue to lose more youth to pain, crime, and hopelessness. The time to act is now.