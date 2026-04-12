Unsung Hero Steps Up Again After Fire Levels BOOM

In the wake of a devastating fire that entirely destroyed the Paul’s Avenue studios of Boom 106.9 and IK TV, station owner Dwight “Bing” Joseph has credited his close friend and colleague, Jules Williams, as the driving force behind the station’s miraculous and swift return to the airwaves.

Following the midnight blaze, Joseph admitted he was in a state of profound shock and grief, isolating himself at home and ignoring thousands of phone calls from well-wishers.

However, Williams proved relentless, repeatedly calling Joseph and refusing to let the broadcaster succumb to his depression. When he couldn’t reach Joseph directly, Williams persistently contacted Mario, the station’s production manager who was working remotely in Canada, eventually connecting with Joseph via a WhatsApp call.

Williams, who was scheduled to travel the following Monday, insisted that they needed to get Boom back on the air that very afternoon, warning Joseph that if it wasn’t done immediately, it wouldn’t happen until he returned.

Joseph, exhausted and lacking energy, initially resisted the push, but Williams used highly animated language and “a couple choice words” to forcefully motivate him into action. Paired with the crucial emotional backing of Joseph’s mother—who was visiting and urged her son to shake off his depression, Williams immediately set to work.

Teaming up with a group of colleagues including Willis, Cookie, Winston, Williams scrambled to secure a temporary broadcasting setup located somewhere in Camden Park. The result was a stunning surprise for Joseph; while out driving with his mother, he was shocked to suddenly hear Boom 106.9’s music playing over his car radio.

Once the audio was live, Williams passed technical control over to Mario in Canada to handle the ongoing programming and station IDs. Furthermore, Joseph revealed that Williams didn’t stop at the radio station; he also successfully got IK TV back up and running.

For Joseph, this extraordinary effort is just the latest chapter in Williams’s long-standing dedication to Boom 106.9.

During his interview, Joseph reflected on the station’s origins, noting that it was Williams who single-handedly drafted all the technical documentation required for the initial radio license proposal. Boom 106.9 was the very last radio license granted in St. Vincent, a milestone Joseph attributes directly to the hard work and technical expertise of Williams.

“If my mother wasn’t here in addition to Jules, it would have never been done,” Joseph confessed, expressing his profound gratitude to Williams and his makeshift rescue team for keeping the station alive in its darkest hour.