How remote action creates turmoil in small states

The first thing to get right is the boundary between what we know and what we are filling in.

If there are credible reports of drone strikes in the wider region, that is a fact about activity elsewhere. The moment the conversation shifts to “near our waters” or “around us,” we often slide into assumptions: that proximity means involvement, that visibility means targeting, that being on the map means being in the plan. Those are different claims, with different consequences. A small country cannot afford to think sloppily about risk, because sloppy thinking produces sloppy reactions, and both get expensive.

Still, it would be a mistake to treat the public mood as foolish. People are not reacting to explosions they did not hear. They are reacting to closeness, and closeness changes how the brain reads danger. A “missile strike” is not just a description of a weapon. It is a symbol of remote power, of decisions made far away, of force delivered without warning and without a face. “Regional military activity” sounds like a headline. “Drone strike” feels like a shadow passing over your roof. Language does not merely report events. It sets the temperature of the room.

That temperature matters in St. Vincent because livelihood is not an abstraction here. Fisherfolk do not experience the sea as scenery. The water is income, food, tuition money, inheritance. When people hear talk of military action and advanced surveillance, the mind goes straight to practical questions. Will boats be stopped. Will there be new restrictions. Will someone end up in the wrong place at the wrong time. These worries are not dramatic. They are domestic. They are the kind of worry that ruminates in a household and still alters decisions.

Even when the actual risk has not changed, uncertainty has. That distinction is one of the oldest truths about fear. Measurable danger can be planned for. Uncertainty cannot. A storm forecast produces preparation. A strange movement at sea produces rumour, because the brain prefers a bad story to no story at all. Psychologists have a plain name for this pattern: intolerance of uncertainty. Some people carry more of it than others, but the impulse is human. We become uneasy when we cannot predict, cannot control, cannot verify. The threat system in the mind is built to react quickly to ambiguity, not calmly to footnotes.

This is why distance is often mistaken for safety. People look at a map and assume that being “not there” equals being safe. But the modern world does not respect that comfort. Signals travel. Markets shift. Shipping routes adjust. Security decisions in one place can tighten or loosen the daily life of another. Physical distance can reduce certain risks, yes, but it does not erase exposure. It only changes its form.

Caribbean history has always required an adult relationship with larger forces. Long before modern drones, these waters sat under the movement of empires, trade, migration, and patrol. Small states did not survive by pretending the currents were not there. They survived by reading them, negotiating around them, and building internal steadiness so that external motion did not become internal chaos. That is not submission. That is continuity. Sovereignty (I ponder) is not proved by pretending power differences do not exist. Maybe it’s proved by navigating them without losing your head.

Here the Stoics offer a useful division, not as philosophy for a bookshelf, but as a tool for public life. Some things are within our control: what we verify, how we communicate, how we prepare, how we conduct ourselves at sea, how we maintain order at home. Some things are not: what major powers do, what conflicts flare, what technology makes possible. Confusion enters when global motion is treated as local failure, as if a foreign strike is evidence that our institutions are weak or asleep. That is a category error. Global events are not a performance review for local government. They are a reminder of the world’s scale.

That reminder should also correct another illusion: the idea of absolute security. No country has it, not even the ones with aircraft carriers. Miscalculations happen. Accidents happen. Actors misread each other. The difference is that large states absorb shocks more easily, while small ones feel them more sharply. Most real security work is layered and quiet. The public rarely sees the preventative coordination, the monitoring, the inter-agency contact, the routine protocols that exist precisely because the world can turn quickly.

This is where institutional silence becomes easy to misinterpret. People often read “no statement” as “no plan.” Sometimes silence is exactly what a process looks like while it is moving. That is not a defence of every quiet moment, and it is not an excuse for poor communication. It is a structural truth. When the work is verification and coordination, the first product is not usually a press conference. It is clarity.

But clarity must arrive soon enough to prevent the vacuum from becoming a rumour factory. In a small society, information travels with unusual speed because relationships overlap. Someone knows someone who knows someone. That density can be a strength in crises, but it can also be gasoline for anxiety. Social media then pours fire on it. Platforms reward the dramatic interpretation because it triggers engagement. Negativity spreads faster than reassurance, not because people are wicked, but because the mind is wired to pay more attention to potential threat than to calm. Fear is contagious in the same way laughter is. The difference is that fear does not need a punchline.

This is why the conversation about sovereignty requires care. Sovereignty is legal, but it is also emotional. Caribbean independence is not ancient history. Colonial memory still lives close to the skin, and it shapes reflexes. Military activity near a small state can trigger a deep suspicion that decisions are being made over our heads, that we will be used, pressured, watched, or ignored. That reflex is understandable. It is not a weakness. It is a memory doing its job.

At the same time, not every instance of awareness is infringement. Monitoring does not equal control. Diplomacy is not capitulation. Paying attention to what is happening nearby is not the same as being involved in it. A country can be alert without being alarmist. It can insist on its interests without pretending it controls the weather of world politics. The skill is to validate the emotional reflex while refusing to let it drive the steering wheel.

So what does a steadier posture look like in practice.

It starts with the discipline of the factual boundary. What is confirmed. What is not. What would count as evidence of operational involvement, and what is merely geographic coincidence. It continues with practical guidance, especially for those who work the sea: what channels to use for updates, what to report, what to avoid, what protocols exist for maritime safety. It avoids theatrical language because theatre is a luxury. It aims for calm assessment because calm assessment is a form of protection.

Vigilance and panic can look similar from a distance. Up close, they produce opposite outcomes. Vigilance gathers facts, keeps routines intact, and makes room for correction. Panic accelerates rumours, pressures institutions into premature statements, and turns neighbours into megaphones. If the goal is sovereignty in the full sense, legal and lived, then composure is not weakness. It is competence.

There is a comforting perspective here, but it has to be earned, not sold.

Small states survive by adaptability, cohesion, and functioning institutions. Not by isolation, which is rarely available anyway, but by internal steadiness that does not collapse every time the wider world shifts. No one can promise immunity from global currents. What we can build is resilience: clear lines of communication, habits of verification, public maturity around uncertainty, and institutions that do their work without needing applause.

Uncertainty is permanent. Power differences are permanent. Security is procedural, not absolute. When people understand that, they stop treating every distant flash as a local wildfire. They keep watch without losing sleep they cannot spare. They protect their livelihoods without feeding the rumour mill. And they strengthen sovereignty in the way that matters most, by refusing to be governed by fear when facts will do.