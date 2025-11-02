Howard Hamilton Airport expands operating hours

Effective November 1, 2025, operating hours at the Howard Hamilton International Airport (TCI) will be extended from 6:00 a.m.–8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m.

While there are currently no scheduled airline operations during the extended hours, this change reflects our commitment to growth, preparedness, and future route development opportunities.

The TCIAA remains focused on supporting expanded air service and ensuring our airports are ready to meet the evolving needs of travelers and partners alike.

Stay tuned for updates on new routes and flight schedules as they’re confirmed!