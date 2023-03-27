HRCCCS to hosts conference with focus on developing people-centric organizations

Regional Human Resources, Corporate Communications & Customer Service Conference to be Held in Trinidad & Tobago with a Focus on Developing People-Centric Organizations

From March 29th to 31st 2023, the Human Resource (HR), Corporate Communications and Customer Service (HRCCCS) Conference, hosted by the Caribbean Electric Utility Services Provider (CARILEC), will be held at the Hyatt Regency, Trinidad and Tobago. The Association is particularly pleased to host this conference in-person, after doing so virtually for the past two (2) years. This event is often dubbed as the region’s leading multi-sectoral conference, bringing together expert communicators and public relations practitioners, HR and recruitment specialists, and customer service managers from the electric energy industry.

Under the theme ‘Putting People at the Center: Compassionate Approaches to HRM, Customer Care & Corporate Communications’, HRCCCS 2023 promises to be a rich and engaging forum aimed at creating viable networking and learning and development opportunities for all attendees. Achieving a people-centric culture is a continuous process that requires regular and effective communication between leaders, human resources management (HRM), and employees, who in turn channel their outputs to enrich the overall customer experience. Therefore, Corporate Communications, Customer Service, and HRM are all critical dimensions in this approach, with each department playing an integral role in the success of a people-centric organisation.

Against this backdrop, CARILEC has carefully designed an agenda with expert speakers from each of these disciplines, to provide their perspectives and experiences on achieving this people-centric organization. The conference will commence with a panel discussion on the theme, featuring knowledgeable panelists, each providing their professional perspective on what it means to embody a people-centric concept within the workplace. This panel comprises Ms. Heidi Skerrit, Training and Development Officer at the Antigua Public Utilities Authority (APUA); Ms. Anabelle Brasnell, Corporate Communications Manager at the Trinidad & Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC); Mr. Paul Moses, Commercial Manager at the Dominica Electricity Services Limited (DOMLEC); and Ms. Corine La Font, a Communications Specialist/Consultant at La Font and Associates. This panel will be moderated by Dr. Cletus Bertin, CARILEC’s Executive Director.

The HRCCCS 2023 agenda further develops with speakers addressing each respective discipline. On the communications front, Ms. Corine La Font, who is also an experienced speaker, podcaster, and publisher will be speaking on ‘The Remote Workforce: 21st Century and Beyond’ and delivering a workshop session entitled ‘What Story are you Telling?’. This workshop will provide insight on how communications strategies should directly align with business objectives.

Another prominent speaker on the HRCCCS 2023 line-up is Mr. Richard Solomon, who is no stranger to the CARILEC conference stage. Richard is the Principal Consultant of Development Consulting Centre (DCC) Limited and the CEO of INFOSERV People Tech Solutions Limited. He specializes in Strategic Human Resource Management, in which he holds an MBA, and possesses another MBA in Organization Transformation. Richard will be speaking on two very pertinent topics: ‘The Case for HR Audits: Ensuring Compliance, Connection, and Competence’ and ‘Customer Service as a Strategic Advantage’.

In an effort to provide increased event value for attendees, CARILEC has partnered with the Arthur Lok Jack Global School of Business, University of the West Indies to offer a conference package which includes an all-access pass to HRCCCS 2023 and the Distinguished Leadership & Innovation Conference (DLIC) for a significantly discounted fee. The Association is pleased to partner with the Arthur Lok Jack Global School of Business to offer increased learning, networking and professional development opportunities to its members and overall attendees. CARILEC has continued to work with this educational institution over the years to provide quality and highly accredited courses and workshops to our members and hopes to continue to strengthen this partnership.