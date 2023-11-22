Hug4Hope Initiative: A Global Stand Against Gender-Based Violence

In a world where the need for connection and unity is ever-present, the Hug4Hope Initiative, led by Ashley Lashley, a distinguished UNICEF Youth Advocate and CARICOM Youth Ambassador, provides a beacon of hope. This initiative is a poignant stand against gender-based violence, aligning with the United Nations endorsed 16 Days of Activism, running from November 25 to December 10, 2023.

Hug4Hope utilizes the universal symbol of a hug as a tool for promoting human connection and mental well-being, particularly among survivors of conflict. The campaign runs under the theme “One Hug, One Hope, One Love”, highlighting the principles of love, hope, and interconnectedness as the pillars of societal change.

The initiative invites everyone to join the #Hug4HopeChallenge from November 25. Participants are encouraged to share a virtual or real-life hug, tag three friends to do the same, and help spread awareness about the 16 Days of Activism.

Additionally, Hug4Hope is launching the #OneDollar4Hope campaign. Your $1 donation can significantly impact the lives of children affected by the conflict in Palestine and Israel. Donations can be made at www.theashleylashleyfoundation.org/donations

About The Ashley Lashley Foundation

The Ashley Lashley Foundation is a dedicated non-profit organization committed to empowering the youth, promoting health, advancing gender equality, and addressing environmental challenges globally. Founded by Ashley Lashley, a renowned Barbadian, Caricom and UNICEF youth ambassador and former beauty queen, the foundation is driven by a vision of a world where every individual has access to education, healthcare, and a safe environment to thrive.

Through Career development opportunities, scholarships, and various initiatives like the Barbados Youth Climate Action Summit & Expo and the HEY Global Youth Network Summit, the foundation works tirelessly to reduce health disparities, promote gender equality, and encourage young people to take action for the environment. The Ashley Lashley Foundation collaborates with esteemed organizations such as UNICEF and the Clara Lionel Foundation in its mission to create a better world. For more information about the Ashley Lashley Foundation and its work, please visit theashleylashleyfoundation.org