Fisherfolk celebrate day amidst warnings of depletion

Conroy Huggins, newly appointed Minister of Fisheries, delivered a powerful address emphasizing the extraordinary resilience of local fisherfolk and the urgent need for sustainable marine management.

Addressing the crowd under the 2026 theme, “Right to food, for a better life and a better future,” Huggins paid tribute to the men and women who brave the uncertainties of the sea to ensure the nation’s food security.

Reflecting on the challenges of the past two years, Huggins highlighted the widespread devastation caused by Hurricane Barry in July 2024, which severely damaged fishing vessels, facilities, and marine ecosystems, particularly in Union Island, Canouan, and Mayreau.

Despite these massive setbacks, the Minister proudly reported a robust economic recovery. In 2025, fish landings rebounded to approximately 1.93 million pounds, valued at over EC 63 million representing a strong recovery over the 1.7 million pounds and EC 47million recorded in 2024.

Despite the overall recovery, the Minister issued a stern warning that the sea’s resources are not unlimited. He pointed to significant declines in specific high-value catches during 2025, noting that conch landings decreased by 13.6% (a loss of over $3.2 million) and lobster earnings fell by 27% (an estimated loss of $3.3 million).

To address these growing pressures, Huggins announced that a science-based Queen Conch recovery initiative and nursery unit for stock rebuilding will launch in Union Island before the end of the year.

Calling St. Vincent and the Grenadines an “ocean state,” Huggins noted that the country’s marine space is 30 times its collective landmass, representing vast, untapped potential in the blue economy. To capitalize on this, the government has allocated approximately $14.3 million to his ministry in the 2026 estimates, including over $8.4 million dedicated to capital expenditure for fisheries infrastructure, climate resilience, and blue economy initiatives.

The Ministry is currently advancing a comprehensive Master Sector Plan to provide a strategic framework for medium- and long-term policy direction. Furthermore, through the World Bank-supported “Unleashing the Blue Economy of the Caribbean” project, the government is retrofitting vessels, strengthening systems to combat illegal fishing, and developing strict seafood safety inspection systems.

Huggins made a passionate appeal to the youth, dispelling outdated myths about the profession. “Fisheries is not a dying industry,” he declared. “Fisheries is a sector of innovation, entrepreneurship, science, technology, opportunity”. He stressed that the future of the blue economy depends on the creativity and leadership of young people.

Looking ahead, Huggins concluded his address by teasing a massive, grand celebration for the 50th Fisherman’s Day in 2027, which is slated to be held in an improved “Little Tokyo”.