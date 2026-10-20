Hundreds unite for ‘together for a cure’ breast cancer awareness walk

BOSVG and BeFit Unite Community Through “Together for a Cure” Breast Cancer Awareness Walk

The Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Ltd. (BOSVG), in partnership with BeFit Movement SVG, successfully hosted its inaugural “Together for a Cure” Breast Cancer Awareness Walk on Saturday, October 17, bringing together hundreds of Vincentians in a powerful demonstration of solidarity, awareness, and support for those affected by breast cancer.

Held in observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the initiative sought to promote early detection, encourage healthy lifestyles, and provide meaningful assistance to local breast cancer support efforts. With approximately 600 participants registered, the event attracted individuals, families, businesses, community organizations, and healthcare professionals, all united by a common purpose: to take action in the fight against breast cancer.

Activities commenced at the BOSVG Halifax Street Branch with a vibrant Breast Cancer Health Exhibition, which offered attendees access to health information, breast health education, wellness resources, and screening opportunities. The exhibition underscored the event’s commitment to moving beyond awareness and creating meaningful opportunities for individuals to take charge of their health.

Participants then embarked on the awareness walk from the Halifax Street Branch to the Joshua Centre and back, creating a visible show of support throughout the capital. The event concluded with an energetic fitness session that celebrated wellness, resilience, and community spirit.

Heartfelt thanks were extended to the many individuals, organizations, volunteers, and health professionals who contributed to the success of the event. Their support helped transform the initiative into a meaningful community experience that highlighted the importance of education, prevention, and early intervention.

Proceeds from the walk will be directed toward local breast cancer support initiatives to assist in providing care, resources, and support for individuals and families impacted by the disease.

Speaking on the success of the event, organizers emphasized that the overwhelming participation demonstrated the community’s willingness to come together in support of a cause that touches the lives of so many Vincentians.

The success of the inaugural “Together for a Cure” walk serves as a reminder that, through collective action, communities can make a meaningful difference in the fight against breast cancer.