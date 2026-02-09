Hurricane Beryl- A lesson for us in SVG

Procrastination is the order of the day for many Vincentians. Before a storm or hurricane makes landfall, some Vincentians wait until the day before to rush to the supermarkets, pharmacies, and hardware stores, causing panic buying. While others are of the belief that god is a Vincentian god and every storm and hurricane will change direction and pass up north.

Hurricanes and storms should be taken very seriously. The most recent hurricane to affect us was Beryl. On July 1st 2024, Hurricane Beryl ripped through St. Vincent and the Grenadines wreaking havoc on the nation. In the blink of an eye, Beryl intensified into a category four hurricane as it travelled over the warm ocean causing persons in the Grenadines to lose most of their assets. The dream houses that the Grenadines people had built were destroyed in minutes. Hotels, businesses, and Government buildings were also destroyed. Fishermen boats and engines were not spared the wrath of Beryl. On mainland St. Vincent, the aftermath of Beryl was also seen and felt.

It is never too early to start to prepare for a hurricane or storm. Two or three months before the hurricane season begins: ensure your house roof is bolted down and cut over hanging trees and branches in close proximity to your property. Purchase flashlights, solar lights, batteries, battery operated radio, candles, portable power banks and solar chargers for your cell phone and tablet. If the price for a generator falls within your budget it will be good to get one.

Three or four days before a hurricane or storm makes landfall, start purchasing your groceries (less frozen food), medications at the pharmacy, and also secure your animals in a safe place. These tips will prevent panic buying and ensure that your property and animals are protected. Remember the hurricane season begins on June 1st of every year. You cannot prevent a hurricane or a storm from coming but you can be prepared.