Hurricane Beryl strengthens to an extremely dangerous Category 4

NOAA and Air Force Reserve hurricane hunter aircraft data indicate that Beryl has strengthened to an extremely dangerous category 4 hurricane.

The maximum sustained winds are estimated to be 130 mph (215 km/h) with higher gusts.

Beryl strengthened into a category 4 Sunday afternoon and is expected to continue to strengthening as it travels west across the Atlantic.

Its center is expected to move across the Windward Islands early Monday, with hurricane conditions including heavy rainfall expected Sunday evening, the agency said.

The Windward Islands include Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada and Martinique. As of Sunday morning, Beryl was about 355 miles east-southeast of Barbados with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph. It’s moving west at around 21 mph.

A hurricane warning is in effect for Barbados, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada and Tobago, where hurricane conditions are possible starting early Monday morning. A tropical storm warning is in effect for Martinique and tropical storm watches are in effect for Dominica and Trinidad, which could all experience tropical storm conditions Sunday night.

“Potentially catastrophic wind damage is expected where the eyewall of Beryl moves through portions of the Windward Islands, with the highest risk of the core in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Grenada,” the hurricane center said.

Life-threatening storm surges may raise water levels by 6 to 9 feet above normal tide levels in the hurricane watch areas and bring destructive waves to the coast.

A total of 3 to 6 inches of rainfall is possible across Barbados and the Windward Islands Sunday into Monday, which may cause flooding in some areas. Up to 10 inches of rain is possible in some areas, especially in the Grenadines.