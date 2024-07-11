Hurricane Beryl Victims’ Relatives Urged to Assist in Identification

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) kindly requests the cooperation of relatives of deceased persons on the mainland to assist in the identification process at the Kingstown Mortuary. This includes those who perished during the passage of Hurricane Beryl

Relatives are asked to visit the Kingstown Mortuary and bring at least one form of identification. This will help expedite the post-mortem examinations and ensure that all necessary procedures are completed in a timely and respectful manner.

We understand that this is a difficult time for families, and we appreciate your cooperation and understanding as we work to handle these matters with the utmost care and professionalism.