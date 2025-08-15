Hurricane Erin could bring thunderstorms to SVG this weekend

Over the next couple days, bands of moisture associated with Hurricane Erin could trigger occasionlly cloudy skies across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), with a few scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

At 11am (Friday) today, Hurricane Erin was about 460miles east of the Northern Leewards and ‘Erin’ is expected to move near/just north of the Northern Leeward Islands over the weekend.

Wind directions could vary between southeasterly and southwesterly with speeds less than 10km/h and nearing calm (little/no cooling effect) at times.

By Saturday, wind speeds are likely to increase with moderate-fresh (20 – 30km/h) southerly winds (associated with Hurricane Erin) crossing our islands.

Sea conditions are slight in open water, with swells near 0.5m(1.5ft) west of our islands and near 1.2m(4ft) east of our islands. A temporary rise in swell heights can be expected by tonight/early Saturday and during Sunday, nearing 1.0m(3ft) west of our islands and 1.5m(5ft) east of our islands.

Thereafter…small-craft operators should exercise caution as fresh (~30km/h) southerly winds and swells by Saturday night/early Sunday.