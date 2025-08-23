Hurricane Hunter scheduled to investigate Tropical Wave on Sunday

As a potentially significant tropical system continues to develop east of the Windward Islands, meteorological experts and emergency management teams are closely monitoring its progression, urging residents to stay alert and prepare for possible adverse weather conditions.

The U.S. Air Force Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to conduct a critical investigation of the tropical wave tomorrow, assessing its potential to develop into a tropical depression.

Current forecasts indicate the system is moving rapidly westward at approximately 20 to 25 miles per hour, with a projected path through the Windward and Leeward Islands late Sunday.

Residents of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) and other Windward Islands are being advised to take immediate precautionary measures. While the system has not yet been classified as a tropical depression, meteorologists warn of potentially significant impacts.

The tropical wave is anticipated to encounter less favorable development conditions as it approaches the central Caribbean on Tuesday.

Key Weather Expectations: