Hurricane Melissa Threatens Jamaica with Catastrophic Conditions

Times Staff
1 Min Read

Jamaica braces for an unprecedented meteorological assault as Hurricane Melissa, a monstrous Category 5 hurricane, approaches with potentially life-threatening conditions. The National Hurricane Center reports the storm’s staggering maximum sustained winds of 160 mph, positioning itself approximately 135 miles south-southwest of Kingston.

Urgent Preparations Underway

Jamaican government officials have launched comprehensive emergency protocols, including:

  • Widespread evacuation of low-lying coastal areas
  • Opening hundreds of emergency shelters
  • Mobilizing national disaster response teams
  • Implementing emergency communication networks

Critical Storm Statistics:

  • Wind Speed: 160 mph
  • Movement Speed: 3 mph
  • Projected Path: Jamaica, potentially Cuba and Bahamas
  • Potential Impact: Catastrophic wind damage, storm surge, flooding

Projected Trajectory and Potential Impact

While forecasters anticipate the hurricane will ultimately enter the Atlantic without directly hitting the U.S. eastern seaboard, the immediate threat to Jamaica remains severe. Local authorities are urging residents to prioritize personal safety and follow evacuation instructions precisely.

Times Staff
