Hurricane Tammy disrupts LIAT flight schedule in the Region

In response to the impending arrival of Tropical Storm Tammy, LIAT (Leeward Islands Air Transport) issued a notice to passengers, alerting them to potential disruptions in their flight schedules on Friday, October 20.

Flight cancellations

LIAT has taken proactive measures to ensure passenger safety by canceling flights to and from the following destinations:

Antigua to Dominica (Flight LI 392)

Dominica to Barbados (Flight LI 392)

St Vincent to St Lucia (Flight LI 393)

St Lucia to Antigua (Flight LI 393)

To minimize travel disruptions, flight LI 392 will now operate directly from Antigua to Barbados, with onward connectivity to St Vincent.

Stay informed through LIAT’s online channels

Passengers are urged to stay informed about their flights by regularly checking their email, visiting the LIAT website, and monitoring LIAT’s social media pages for updates.

LIAT said it is committed to keeping passengers informed and has waived all change fees for those affected.

For passengers whose flights are impacted by the storm, LIAT advises reaching out to their Call Centre for rebooking assistance. The Call Centre can be reached at 1-268-480-5601/2 or passengers can send an email to [email protected]

LIAT apologies for any inconvenience

LIAT acknowledges the inconvenience caused by these flight cancellations and extends its sincere apologies to affected passengers.