Tropical Depression Expected to Form Near Windward Islands Later Today

The National Hurricane Centre says a low pressure system located about 1400 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands is becoming better defined and the associated showers and thunderstorms are increasing in organization.

If these trends continue, a tropical depression will likely form later today.

This system is expected to move westward at 15 to 20 mph and approach the Windward Islands by the end of the weekend, and Hurricane or Tropical Storm Watches could be required for portions of that region tonight or early Saturday.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…near 100 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…high…near 100 percent.

Second Wave in The Atlantic

The National Hurricane Centre says a second tropical wave located several hundred miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

According to the NHC, some slow development of this system is possible next week, and it will generally move westward at a speed of 15 to 20 mph.

By Wednesday, forecasters expect the wave to follow Invest 95L’s path, moving across the Windwards, including Barbados.

* Formation chances through 48 hours are low—near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days is low—30 percent.