Beryl Nearing Hurricane Strength; Windward Islands Major Hurricane Strike Ahead

The government of Barbados has issued a Hurricane Watch for St. Vincent and the Grenadine Islands as of Saturday 29 June 2024.

This Hurricane Watch means that sustained winds of 74 mph (119kmh) or greater are expected across our area, within 48 hours.

At 11 am, the center of the Tropical Storm (TS) Beryl was located near latitude 10.0° north; longitude 47.8° west, or approximately 930 miles (1497 kilometers) east of the SVG. TS Beryl is moving toward the west at 23mph (37km/h) with maximum sustained winds of 65mph (105km/h) with higher gusts. Minimum Central Pressure 998mb or 29.47 inches

Beryl is expected to become a hurricane by tonight or Sunday…Tropical Storm conditions are possible across St. Vincent and the Grenadines by Sunday night and major Hurricane conditions (above Category 2) are possible across SVG by Monday morning…Be Prepared!!

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (72 km) from the center.

Possible Impacts:

Maximum sustained winds of 74 – 110 mph (119 – 177 kmh) or greater are expected across St.Vincent and the Grenadines.

Rainfall accumulations of 4 to 6 inches (100 to 150mm) and higher amounts are likely across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Marine conditions are expected to be very rough and hazardous with sea-swells exceeding 4.0m (13ft) and possibly higher ~8.0m (26ft), near the center of ‘Beryl’ during Monday. Large and destructive waves/swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip currents as swell as storm surge are possible across SVG.

Another area of concern/disturbance is located over the Eastern Atlantic, with a 60% chance of development and tracking near our area by Wednesday. Be Prepared!!