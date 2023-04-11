Husband and wife take on the business world with cleaning service 

They say two are better than one, and in the business world, Deron Bascombe and his wife are adhering to that tried and tested truth.

The couple operates a small business called “D&M Home and Auto Care Plus.”

Deron told the St. Vincent Times that, as a little boy growing up, he always had a passion for cleaning.

“When the boys would usually go to the river to catch crawfish or pitch marbles, I stayed at home to assist my mom with house chores.” “I would sometimes sweep the yard, wash dishes, or even clean the house.”

Fast forward to January 2019. This is when he first got the inspiration after a family member asked him to clean their Jeep.

“After the job was completed, I received so many compliments, and then and there I was even more motivated to start my very own cleaning company.” “It’s been four years since we started, and though I encountered many challenges, I kept moving forward and will not give up.”

Deron says his supportive wife and close family members are his main sources of encouragement.

“There are days when I want to quit, but their daily words of encouragement and prayers are why I am pushing forward to this day.”

The young couple had some advice for other young business owners.

“Our encouragement to all young business owners and even future entrepreneurs is to never give up. You’ll be successful, not immediately but eventually. Learn to take criticism and use it to fuel greatness. There’s no greater satisfaction in life than that of hard work paying off”.

Bascombe’s business is located on the Vigie Highway, near Fountain, in the parking lot of D Big Deal Hardware.

While you can contact the business via WhatsApp (784-454-4035 or 533-6144) or email at [email protected], you can also follow them on three social media platforms.

Facebook (@D&M Home and Auto Care Plus), Instagram (@d_m_home_auto_care_plus), and Tik-Tok (@dmhomeandautocare).