Tragic car collision claims life of Vincentian promoter

Police Launch Investigations into Fatal Accident in Arnos Vale

The Traffic Branch of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has launched an investigation into a motor vehicle collision that occurred on Friday 27th June 2025 at approximately 7:19 p.m., on the Tarmac of the decommissioned E.T Joshua Airport, which claimed the life of Hy Ellis, a Vincentian promoter of Brighton/Toronto Canada.

Preliminary investigation indicates that motor vehicle, registration number P-233, a blue Toyota Vitz car, owned and driven by Mr. Christopher Richardson, a 23 year old Police Recruit of Mesopotamia and motor vehicle, registration number P-222, a white Mercedes-Benz AMG SUV, owned and driven by Mr. Hy Ellis, formerly of Brighton/USA were traveling along the Arnos Vale Tarmac in the opposite direction. P-222 was traveling north while P-233 was heading south (towards the sea). On reaching the vicinity of the Girls High School, motor vehicle, P-222 collided with the left side of P-233. The collision caused motor vehicle P-222 to flip over several times then landed on its roof.

Officers from the Traffic Branch were alert and later visited and processed the scene of the accident. The driver of P-222 was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical doctor. Officers from the Criminal Records Office (CRO) also processed the scene. The driver of P-233 complained of severe pain in the head and was transported to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital for treatment.

A post mortem examination will be conducted on the deceased to ascertain the cause of death. Investigations continue into the matter.