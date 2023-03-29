Hygraph raises $30 Million in Series B

Today, we’re excited to announce that Hygraph has raised a $30M Series B investment round led by One Peak to accelerate the next generation of content management for the era of composable architectures.

Existing investors Open Ocean, Peak, SquareOne, and new business angel Boris Lokschin (Co-Founder and CEO of Spryker Systems), also participated in this new round, bringing our total funding to $43.7 million.

The Series B funding will be used to support Hygraph’s ongoing platform innovation and to scale the company’s go-to-market, with a particular focus on North America.

With 66 members on our team across the globe, we support fast-moving digital teams like Dr. Oetker, Shure, Samsung, and Philips.

We continue to be committed to powering the next generation of content management experiences and helping our customers innovate faster and at a lower cost. Whether it’s by powering their content-rich applications, large product catalogs, structured business information, and more.

Our achievement wouldn’t be possible without the support of our customers, community, ecosystem, and solution partners, for which we are beyond grateful.

Thank you for being a part of this journey with us.