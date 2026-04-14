‘I have no respect for Gonsalves, Top COP’: 2 Cool

Former Prime Minister and current Leader of the Opposition, Dr. Ralph E. Gonsalves, is facing severe public backlash and accusations of hypocrisy after publicly criticizing the St. Vincent justice system. During a recent courtroom appearance where he was representing a teenage constituent charged with attempted murder, Gonsalves raised sharp concerns about what he termed the “calcification” of the prosecution system.

Gonsalves specifically targeted the “maximalist approach” adopted by prosecutors, wherein they apply the most severe charges possible—such as attempted murder—even when the material facts might suggest otherwise. He argued that the mandatory 48-hour window for police and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to press charges often results in hasty decisions and insufficient investigations.

Consequently, defendants are hit with heavy charges that can keep them on remand for months or even years without bail, creating an “unnecessary injustice” for individuals who may later be found not guilty at trial. To remedy this toxic cycle, Gonsalves urged prosecutors to initially consider charging lesser offenses.

However, these remarks have drawn intense criticism from local media, most notably from Hot 97 radio host “Too Kool Chris”.

Critics are labeling Gonsalves a “hypocrite,” pointing out that he enjoyed 24 years in power, which included tenures as both Minister of Legal Affairs and Minister of National Security. Commentators argue that as the “king of the road,” he had ample time, awareness, and influence to reform these deeply flawed laws during his tenure but failed to take action.

On the air, Chris shared his own frustrating experiences with the local justice system to highlight the system’s flaws.

He recounted a past incident where he was arrested and taken to the barracks without being given a reason or proper documentation from the DPP.

He vehemently alleged that the justice system has been weaponized by the former authorities to control citizens who refuse to fall in line, claiming he was intentionally dragged through a court case so officials would have something to hold over his head.

To further his point about systemic abuse, Chris cited other locals, such as Adriana King, Kenson King, and an elderly woman who were allegedly victimized by these exact same legal loopholes and forced to sit on remand.

Chris explicitly stated that he has absolutely “no respect” for Gonsalves and the Commissioner of Police because of how they weaponized the legal system against him. He explained that even though he ultimately won his court case, the ordeal caused him to lose a significant amount, and he easily could have lost much more due to their actions.