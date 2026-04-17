‘I was the only qualified candidate in East Kingstown’

As legal challenges surrounding the recent elections continue, Luke Browne made it clear that he expects to be automatically seated in parliament if his opponent is disqualified, outright rejecting the suggestion of holding a by-election.

Responding to critics who argue that the “will of the people” should prevail, Browne stressed that elections must be conducted according to strict rules.

To illustrate his point, he compared the electoral process to a 100-meter Olympic final, arguing that if the first-place runner is subsequently disqualified for breaking the rules, the second-place athlete rightfully takes the gold medal without hesitation.

Browne reminded the public that many Vincentians face restrictions from running for office, including judges, ministers of religion, undischarged bankrupts, and the insane.

He argued that if a candidate holding dual citizenship was ineligible to run on nomination day, they technically never should have been on the ballot in the first place.

When pressed by interviewers on Hot97 whether he would feel comfortable representing East Kingstown despite not winning the majority vote, Brown stated that he is perfectly comfortable with playing by the rules and the operation of the law.

He concluded his argument by asserting that the electorate had the right to vote for any qualified candidate on election day, and it simply so happens that he was the only qualified candidate on the ballot in East Kingstown.