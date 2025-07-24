Ian Veira helps YARA repeater system get back online

YARA GETS ASSISTANCE FOR VHF REPEATER

After being tested to its limits during and after hurricane Beryl, the battery system for YARA’s VHF repeater collapsed and cooling system failed early in 2025 and was down for repairs and lack of a battery to power the repeater system located in Bequia. But after being made aware of YARA’s needs, Ian Veira rose to their assistance with the purchase of a 200Ah deep cycle lead acid battery.

Locally, radio amateurs operate like an extended family, helping each other with the installation of antennas, and with basic repairs. In discussions with one of our ‘family’ Lavell Mapp – J88LM, he was made aware of our plight and immediately set out to find a solution. He approached his good friend Ian Veira who without hesitation wrote a cheque for the cost of the battery, understanding the need of a functional repeater during the hurricane season.

Without wasting time the battery was purchased and delivered to Sylvester Tannis J88DT, YARA’s Grenadines Director for safe keeping on July 04, until it was installed in Bequia on July 10, after receiving extra assistance for its installation.

On this occasion, two YARA members journeyed to Bequia to effect major maintenance at the repeater site including reinforcing the antenna system which was compromised by Beryl last year. New solar panel connectors were installed and the repeater site sealed and sanitized from bats which had invaded the repeater building.

The team responsible for restoring the repeater service included Sylvester Tannis J88DT, Eban Olliver J88NGL and Donald De Riggs J88CD.

Olliver was mainly responsible for securing the antenna support system, while Tannis focused on securing the building from the bats and sanitizing the building while De Riggs was busy installing new connectors on the solar panels … team work at its best. All tests conducted were successful and YARA members are now happy with the resumption of service of this critical piece of equipment.

According to YARA’s Director, the repeater is functional but the base of the antenna is badly corroded and needs to be replaced, not only for the continued service of the repeater, but also from a safety standpoint for persons working and servicing the repeater. YARA – Youlou Amateur Radio Association, is a volunteer, community service, first responder organization with a special focus on emergency communications.

There is still a need for at least five batteries as stations in Fancy, Rose Hall, Canouan, Bequia and Union Island need at least a 100aH battery to make them operational. The rest of YARA’s membership join in extending a heartfelt “thanks” to Ian Veira and the Singer company for their continuing support to our volunteer organization which is this year, 2025, celebrating 30 years of service to SVG and the wider Caribbean.