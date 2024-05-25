ICC Unveils Star-Studded Commentary Team for T20 World Cup 2024

ICC will continue to deliver an unmatched viewing experience during the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, bringing together some of the biggest names in cricket and broadcasting for the extravaganza from the nine locations across the USA and West Indies.

Leading the commentary team are stalwarts like Ravi Shastri, Nasser Hussain, Ian Smith, Mel Jones, Harsha Bhogle and Ian Bishop.

Adding to the insights on the modern game, the team will be joined by former Men’s and Women’s T20 World Cup champions such as Dinesh Karthik, Ebony Rainford-Brent, Samuel Badree, Carlos Brathwaite, Steve Smith, Aaron Finch and Lisa Sthalekar.