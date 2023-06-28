IFC launches programme to Fight Workplace Gender-Based Violence

International Finance Corporation (IFC) launched today TheInternational Finance Corporation (IFC) launched today [email protected] Caribbean, a groundbreaking initiative to support the private sector in the region to address gender-based violence and harassment (GBVH) in the world of work.

The 13-month training program seeks to enhance business and social outcomes by promoting respectful workplaces and empowering companies to take measures against GBVH. As part of the initiative, representatives from eight private sector companies from across the region will participate in peer-to-peer learning sessions, engage in business case research, and receive practical tools to implement effective strategies to address GBVH connected to work.

“Gender-based violence and harassment pose significant challenges in our society, and it is crucial for the private sector to take a leading role in addressing these issues,” said Ronke-Amoni Ogunsulire, IFC’s Regional Manager for the Caribbean. “Creating respectful workplaces not only improves business performance but also contributes to broader social change.”

Commitments made by participating companies under [email protected] Caribbean include adopting corporate policies addressing bullying and sexual harassment and partnering with civil society organizations to raise awareness of GBVH.

The [email protected] Caribbean initiative, launched with the support of the World Bank Group’s Umbrella Facility for Gender Equality (UFGE), is aligned with IFC’s commitment to promote gender equality and advance sustainable development goals in the region. Throughout the program, IFC experts will help build client capacity and implementation experience; facilitate knowledge exchange and sharing of good practices; and demonstrate the impact of corporate commitments to action, while contributing to the global body of work on the business case for respectful workplaces.

Globally, one in three women are affected by GBVH and it negatively impacts survivors, their families, and their communities. GBVH rates in the Caribbean are high, with 46 percent of women having experienced some form of violence in their lifetime. IFC’s experience in other regions has shown that when the private sector takes action to address the problem in the world of work, it not only leads to positive business outcomes, such as reduced absenteeism and increased loyalty, but also promotes awareness about the problem.

About IFC

IFC—a member of the World Bank Group—is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets. We work in more than 100 countries, using our capital, expertise, and influence to create markets and opportunities in developing countries. In fiscal year 2022, IFC committed a record $32.8 billion to private companies and financial institutions in developing countries, leveraging the power of the private sector to end extreme poverty and boost shared prosperity as economies grapple with the impacts of global compounding crises. For more information, visit www.ifc.org

About the UFGE

The Umbrella Facility for Gender Equality (UFGE) is a multi-donor trust fund administered by the World Bank to advance gender equality and women’s empowerment through experimentation and knowledge creation to help governments and the private sector focus policy and programs on scalable solutions with sustainable outcomes. The UFGE is supported with generous contributions from Australia, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Latvia, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), and the Wellspring Philanthropic Fund (WPF).