‘Ignite’ Talent Search Opens Registration July 9th!

The Prime Ministerial Advisory Council on Youth is thrilled to announce the launch of “Ignite – The Official Talent Search”, a national competition aimed at discovering and celebrating extraordinary Vincentian talent.
With $10,000 in cash prizes up for grabs, this exciting initiative offers a platform for young creatives to showcase their gifts in a variety of art forms. From singers to dancers, spoken word artists to musicians, “Ignite” promises to be a high-energy, high-impact showcase of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ brightest stars.
Key Details:
- Event Name: Ignite – The Official Talent Search
- Presented by: The Prime Ministerial Advisory Council on Youth
- Registration Opens: Online from 9th July 2025
- Format: Auditions → Semi-Final → 6 Finalists
- Prize: $10,000 in cash prizes