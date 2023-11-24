IGPLAC to hold inaugural lecture on ‘Transforming Lives’ in SVG

Institute of Governance and Politics Launches Inaugural Lecture: ‘Transforming Lives, Navigating Challenges, Shaping the Future’ in St. Vincent and the Grenadines”

The Institute of Governance and Politics (IGPLAC) is pleased to announce its inaugural lecture, which will take place on Monday, November 27th, 2023, at 7:00 pm at the Methodist Church Hall.

The lecture will be delivered by Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves, who before his active entry into politics was a professor in government and a practicing lawyer. Presently, his political contemporaries in the Caribbean region regard him as “an elder statesman.” He has held the office of Prime Minister since 2001 and has authored more than twelve of books on government, history, global affairs, and the labour movement in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. In addition to being outspoken on regional issues, he is committed to reparatory justice in the Caribbean and regional integration.

The title of the lecture is “Transforming Lives, Navigating Challenges, Shaping the Future: A Story of Transformative Change in the Face of Challenges in St. Vincent and the Grenadines”.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves will discuss how St. Vincent and the Grenadines has accomplished remarkable progress in the areas of democracy, foreign policy, and socio-economic development despite facing numerous obstacles over the years. He will share his insights and experiences in this regard. He will discuss the country’s current and future threats and opportunities, as well as how its resources and strengths can be used to boost growth and development and foster a more resilient society.

The lecture is open to the public. It is part of the IGPLAC mission to encourage public participation and education on public policy and societal issues to cultivate well-informed and ethical citizens. The IGPLAC is a newly established institute launched on the 17th of August 2023 with a focus on Caribbean issues and perspectives. The IGPLAC invites all interested persons to attend this lecture and join the conversation on the story of transformative change in the face of challenges in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.