IHOP Opens Its First Restaurant In The Bahamas

IHOP is present in The Bahamas.

On April 4, the restaurant opened its first franchise location in the Bahamas.

This new restaurant at The Mall at Marathon will serve all day the brand’s World-Famous Buttermilk Pancakes, burgers, and familiar comfort foods.

The franchisee for The Bahamas, Caribbean Dining Ltd., held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony at The Mall at Marathon to celebrate the arrival of IHOP.

Burton Rodgers, CEO of Caribbean Dining Ltd., stated, “IHOP is delighted to be in The Bahamas, and we’re honored to bring this globally renowned restaurant brand to the country.”

Rodgers continued, “This location will serve as our Caribbean Dining headquarters for English-speaking Caribbean islands, where we plan to employ hundreds of Bahamians and invest millions of dollars in the Bahamian economy.”

“We have tremendous faith in our local franchisee, Burton Rodgers, and his team, and wish to establish IHOP as a leading restaurant brand and a committed community partner in this country. William Urrego, Regional Vice President of the Americas for Dine Brands International, stated, “IHOP’s ability to deliver an unrivaled guest and flavor experience gives us confidence in our brand’s potential in The Bahamas.”

Since 1958, IHOP has been the place for people to connect at any time of the day, take study breaks, and grab a bite before or after sporting events, among other activities.

IHOP provides a reasonably priced, everyday dining experience with friendly service. Age-appropriate breakfast, lunch, and dinner options include IHOP’s World-Famous Pancakes, Breakfast Combos, Omelettes, Ultimate Steakburgers, Burritos, Bowls, and more, available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

The new restaurant at The Mall at Marathon will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner from 7 a.m. to midnight on Sunday through Thursday, and from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.