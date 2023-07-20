Ramdular in SVG for Agro-Processing consultancy funded by IICA

IICA Funds Agro-Processing Consultancy in SVG

Specialist Consultant, Mahendra Ramdular, of Trinidad and Tobago is currently in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on a 4-day consultancy visit to engage stakeholders within the agro-processing industry and to assist with revolutionising this sector through a detailed assessment and analytical process. The initiative is geared at extrapolating a model for agro-process industries in small island states within CELAC, create strategic linkages between agro-processing platforms within CELAC and highlight investment opportunities in agro-processing CELAC member states. The consultation is being funded by the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA).

While in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Ramdular’s site visits include: Rainforest Seafoods, Vincy Fresh, the Arrow Root Factory under construction at Orange Hill, along with consultancy work with other agro-processors within the sector.

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour, Saboto Caesar in his remarks at a press brief on July 18, 2023, at the Food and Nutrition Security Centre, said “Ramdular’s visit is part of the entire framework in working towards improving food and nutrition security in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the region.”

“A quantitative and qualitative analysis of the agro-processing platform and its use will be done during Ramdular’s visit,” Minister Caesar said.

The Agriculture Minister stated that this country is being transformed through the expansion of Dasheen production and said “St. Vincent and the Grenadines is the breadbasket of the southern Caribbean; however, in order to ensure food is always available, affordable and accessible, agro-processing plays an important and critical role.”

The Agriculture Minister indicated that local agro-processing company, Vincy Fresh has the capacity to process around 60 percent of fruits in SVG noting that on a weekly basis this country exports significant quantities of food.” Minister Caesar stated that despite the challenges faced during the eruptions of the La Soufriere volcano, the exportation of food was not affected.

The Agriculture and Fisheries Minister added “currently we are working to achieve the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) 25 by 25,” with the goal of achieving a 25 percent reduction in the food import bill by 2025.

“SVG is a food secure country, however one of the issues to be addressed is post harvest wastage,” Caesar mentioned; and also pointed out that by incorporating greater efficiency within the mechanisation of production through technological advancement, while utilising more fruits for harvesting and processing will assist in the reduction of the food import bill. Minister Caesar urged persons to support local and buy more local produce and products in this effort.

Minister of Agriculture revealed that a report will be given subsequent to Ramdular’s assessment which will provide assistance in the planning process moving forward.

Minister Caesar stated that the Food and Nutrition Security Centre has been activated for the benefit of all member states of CELAC which is part of a task force established coming out of the Ministers of Agriculture Meeting in Guyana.

Specialist Consultant, Mahendra Ramdular stated that Dasheen is an under utilised crop and can be processed into various items with a long shelf life for exportation regionally and internationally. The specialist identified other goods such as mangoes, plums, papayas, breadfruit and plantains which can be shipped and will be welcomed in any country due to the high quality of produce here.

Ramdular emphasised that items such as jams, jellies, juices, pastas, chips and wraps among other products can be created through agro-processing which will aid in decreasing the import bill here, boost productivity and promote sustainability within the Agriculture sector.

The consultations have so far been well-received as beneficiaries are now positioned to cultivate greater efficiency, increased production and explore the possibilities of extending their lines of production.

The initiative is being held in conjunction with the CELAC Food and Nutrition Security Centre within the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries with support from IICA.