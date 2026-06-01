IICA strengthens local Agribusiness operators capacity

IICA Strengthen Agribusiness Capacity in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Agribusiness operators in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines are now better equipped with the knowledge, practical skills and business tools needed to improve profitability and compete more effectively in local, regional and international markets following a one-day Agribusiness Management Workshop held in Kingstown, last week.

The workshop, held at Frenches House, Kingstown, on May 27, 2026, was facilitated by Business Consultant, Catilda James, and forms part of a broader initiative being implemented by the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) to enhance the competitiveness of Caribbean agribusinesses and improve their participation in regional and international trade.

Representing Technical Specialist at IICA Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Michael Dalton, Administrative and Finance Coordinator for IICA ECS, Rosette Bacchus, highlighted the significant opportunities available to Caribbean agribusinesses, while acknowledging the challenges many entrepreneurs face in transitioning from local production to successful export operations. She noted that a training needs assessment conducted among agribusiness operators revealed strong interest in expanding into export markets, but identified critical gaps in food safety and standards, marketing, and business management practices that must be addressed to improve export success.

“Many of you are already producing high-quality products and are eager to expand beyond domestic markets. But at the same time, there are clear areas where additional support can make a real difference,” Bacchus told participants.

According to Bacchus, food safety and standards emerged as the highest priority area, with businesses expressing the need for greater understanding of export requirements, including Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) systems, product labelling, regulatory compliance and inspection protocols. Marketing and business management skills, including branding, market research, pricing, costing and record-keeping, were also identified as areas requiring further support.

The one-day workshop focused on two key areas – costing and pricing, and marketing for agribusiness. Participants explored methods for accurately calculating production costs, developing effective pricing strategies, building strong product brands and improving market positioning. Interactive exercises and group discussions allowed attendees to apply concepts to real-world business scenarios.

Bacchus encouraged participants to take full advantage of the learning opportunity, emphasising that the workshop was designed not only to build technical knowledge but also to help bridge the gap between producing quality products and successfully accessing new markets.

She also announced that additional training activities are planned for July, including specialised sessions on food safety and further business management topics that could not be fully addressed during the current workshop due to time constraints.

The workshop provided the participants with practical tools to improve profitability, strengthen their market readiness, and enhance the competitiveness of their businesses in both local and export markets. Expected outcomes include improved understanding of costing and pricing, stronger marketing capabilities, and enhanced product positioning for agribusiness enterprises.

IICA remain committed to supporting Caribbean agribusinesses through targeted capacity-building initiatives that foster innovation, resilience and sustainable growth across the sector.