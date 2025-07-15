The Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) hosted its Annual Accountability Seminar (AAS) on Tuesday July 15, 2025, at the Frenches House Conference Room.

The seminar provided an update on IICA’s activities supporting agricultural and rural development in SVG. This event is an essential part of the international accountability culture, ensuring transparency with national authorities, stakeholder organisations, groups and individuals.

The ceremony was chaired by the Permanent Secretary within the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour, Mr. Cuthbert Knights.

Remarks were delivered by IICA’s Representative in the Eastern Caribbean States, Mr. Gregg Rawlins, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry, Labour, Hon. Saboto Ceasar and the Chief Agricultural Officer, Mr. Renato Gumbs.

Presenting the 2024 annual report, IICA’s Technical Specialist, Mr. Michael Dalton, showcased IICA’s contributions to the development of agriculture and rural life in 2024 and outlined strategic priorities for 2025 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The event was attended by various beneficiaries of IICA’s programs and initiatives, who shared testimonials on how the support has positively impacted their lives and livelihoods. Attendees also offered feedback and recommendations for future initiatives.