As part of its ongoing commitment to national youth development, the Investment Migration Agency Grenada (IMA Grenada) has donated twelve (12) new computers to strengthen technological capacity at two key institutions serving youth and families in Grenada.

In a brief handover ceremony held at the agency’s headquarters, six (6) computers were presented to the Grand Anse Social Development Centre, accepted by Principal Sr. Allison Mitchell, and another six (6) computers were donated to the Child Protection Authority, received by Managing Director, Dr. Lenise Paul.

Speaking at the ceremony, Sr. Allison Mitchell expressed her gratitude on behalf of the Grand Anse Centre:

“These computers will greatly help us in the development of the young ladies that we serve. Thank you to IMA for providing the centre with this resource.”

Dr. Lenise Paul, Managing Director of the Child Protection Authority, emphasized the impact of the donation on their digital transformation goals in acknowledgement of the institutions’ 15th year anniversary:

“One of our key strategic plans is to improve on our case management system. We have made the vow to go paperless, and we’re now able to digitize our cases. These computers that were donated will go a significant way.”

IMA Grenada’s Marketing and Communications Officer, Rea Burke, conveyed the agency’s honour in providing these donations to these two local organizations,

“This donation reflects IMA Grenada’s broader mission of facilitating sustainable national development, with a strong focus on youth development, education and training. IMA remains committed to supporting initiatives that create safe, inclusive and opportunity-rich environments for Grenada’s future generations.”