IMA Grenada Pledges $75K to Empowering Athletes

The Investment Migration Agency of Grenada Champions Youth Development

The Investment Migration Agency of Grenada is proud to announce its role as the title sponsor of the National Relay Meet, now officially renamed the IMA National Relay Meet, in partnership with the Grenada Athletic Association (GAA), the Ministry of Sports and Puma. This sponsorship, valued at $75,000 underscores IMA Grenada’s deep commitment to sports development and youth empowerment in Grenada.

As a steadfast supporter of local athletics, IMA Grenada recognizes the transformative impact of sports in shaping not only skilled athletes but also future leaders. Sports instill essential life values—discipline, teamwork, resilience and time management—qualities that transcend the track and prepare young people for success in all aspects of life.

“For us at IMA Grenada, this sponsorship goes beyond financial support—it is about investing in the future of our young people,” said marketing and communications officer Rea Burke. “We have long been committed to creating opportunities for the youth and we believe that initiatives like the IMA National Relay Meet provide a powerful platform for personal growth and national pride.”

Through this partnership, IMA Grenada continues its tradition of backing major sporting initiatives, having supported national teams, clubs, and events such as CARIFTA and Intercol. The IMA National Relay Meet adds an exciting new dimension by offering financial rewards to victorious teams, further motivating athletes to push their limits while positively impacting their communities.

Adding to the energy of the event, IMA Grenada introduces the IMA Vibe Champion Award, a fun and interactive element celebrating the most spirited and best-dressed spectator. The winner will receive $500, reinforcing the Meet’s lively and inclusive atmosphere.

Deputy CEO of the Investment Migration Agency Karline Purcell highlighted the broader significance of the sponsorship, stating, “Sport is one of the most powerful vehicles for personal and national development, extending beyond competition and into the very fabric of our society. At IMA Grenada, we recognize that investing in athletics is part of investing in the future of our nation. This initiative is about celebrating talent while also creating pathways for young people to realize their full potential. Through sports, we cultivate a culture of excellence, ambition, and collective progress.”

IMA Grenada remains dedicated to fostering youth development and looks forward to a dynamic and memorable IMA National Relay Meet. The agency expresses its gratitude to the Grenada Athletic Association, The Ministry of Sports and all partners for their collaboration in making this event a success.